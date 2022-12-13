MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach City Council agreed on a resolution to oppose antisemitism in all forms, as well as other types of religious intolerance, racism and discrimination in the area.

Local Jewish children gathered in the city chambers to witness the council’s agreement. A statement was read aloud by Mark Kruea from the City of Myrtle Beach that highlighted how the United States of America was founded, in part, on a search for religious freedom.

Rabbis and members of the Jewish community in Myrtle Beach spoke on the weight this resolution will carry on their community.

“I’m proud and grateful to be living in the Myrtle Beach community with a mayor and city council that are indifferent to those who spread hatred,” a local member of the Jewish community said. “A mayor and city council willing to take a stand against hatred, hateful literature, and hateful behavior.”

The Myrtle Beach City Council also reviewed the successes that the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce had this past year and its 2023 state legislative priorities.