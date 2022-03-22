MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach will have a new chief municipal judge after City Council voted 4-3 on Tuesday to appoint an assistant city attorney to the position.

Joi Page will replace Judge Jennifer Wilson, who is retiring at the end of March. Wilson has served as the city’s chief municipal judge since being named to the post in 2000.

Wilson was the city’s first chief judge, the first female judge and the first African American judge. During her tenure, the city added a quality-of-life court and a homeless court to deal with cases involving people charged with misdemeanors.

Mayor Brenda Bethune and council members Greg Smith and John Krajc cast the three “no’ votes. Bethune and Smith said their top choice was City Judge Glenn Ohanesian. Regardless, council members said they will support Page.

“We had two very strong internal candidates,” Krajc said. “We had a difference of opinion on who should be appointed. However, as stated, the person who is appointed now moving forward will have the support of all of city council.”

City council members now need to set a term and negotiate a salary for Page.