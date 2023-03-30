MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach city council voted 5-2 Tuesday against amending the Market Common Master Plan to allow for 203 townhomes and cottages.

Developers wanted to place the homes in the area of Phillis Boulevard and Farrow Parkway.

Dozens of people who live in the area showed up to the meeting. Many spoke against the plans, citing traffic, safety, environmental and congestion concerns.

“The traffic has increased tenfold on Farrow Parkway since I lived there and we just think there’s a better use for that land than adding 443 more cars, especially where they want to enter and exit,” said Paul Meunier, who lives in the area. “That’s already not a good situation most of the time during the day.”

A study showed the Market Walk project would’ve brought less traffic to the area than current plans.

Developers can re-propose the project in the future.