MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council wants to enforce paid parking year-round.

The council passed first reading Tuesday of a budget ordinance that included year-round parking. The proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24 is about $360 million.

It would include no property tax increase, a stormwater fee increase and extended paid parking enforcement.

Currently, Myrtle Beach’s paid parking meter season runs from March until October, from 9:00 a.m. until midnight every day of the week.

If the ordinance gets final approval, beachgoers would have to pay to park during the offseason as well.

The city said this would provide an estimated $250,000 to the city’s total annual revenues.

City spokesman Mark Kruea told News13 that the proposed budget would take effect July 1, and that the ordinance will be up for second reading at the next council meeting.