MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach City Hall building was struck by lightning at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the incident quickly once city hall staff members reported smelling smoke after the lightning strike, according to the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page.

No injuries were reported.

“Besides the obvious cupola damage, we lost internet and about ten staff telephones needed to be replaced,” the Facebook page reads.

Myrtle Beach City Hall staff members are thankful to the IT team who had their internet restored by midnight on Thursday.