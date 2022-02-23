PINOPOLIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council members were presented a plan Wednesday to hire dozens of new workers — most of them police officers — during the next fiscal year.

The proposal laid out by city staff members was made during the council’s annual budget retreat, which got underway Wednesday in Pinopolis in Berkeley County. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

Fifty of the 71 positions included in the proposed budget would be police officers, officials said. The estimated cost would be roughly $6.1 million a year.

City Manager Fox Simons said discussions are being held during the retreat so that council’s requests match what the city can afford.

He said the city needs to hire more officers now. A previous seven-year plan called for hiring 10 new officers each year.

“From what we’re hearing and what we’re seeing from the indicators that I showed you in the meeting in terms of growth of the community, the issues that we’re facing, 10 per year is not enough to handle that growth,” he said. “We need to do something different.”

The city’s annual budget retreat will continue on Thursday.