MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — New sand fencing has been installed along the entire length of the Myrtle Beach shoreline, city officials said.

The project was completed on Friday, just prior to the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The city said the fencing stretches from the southernmost point in the city to the northernmost point at 82nd Avenue North.

Photo: City of Myrtle Beach

Photo: City of Myrtle Beach

Photo: City of Myrtle Beach

The fencing is meant to protect the sand dunes, which were heavily damaged when Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand in September. The fencing is only a start, however. During the next few weeks, the city said crews will begin planting vegetation to add another level of protection for the dunes.

In March, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced funding to help replenish sand along approximately 27 miles of Grand Strand beaches. The corps’ Charleston District received $97 million to repair damage along several South Carolina beaches, with $56 million of that going toward Grand Strand beaches, including Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.