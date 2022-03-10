MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach is considering increasing pay rates for city employees to attract new workers.

The city hired 264 part and full-time workers in 2021 with 169 total positions still open.

“It is a challenge, and it will continue to be a challenge this year,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said about the city’s hiring efforts.

Bethune said city staff and council have to work together to make Myrtle Beach stand out among local employers.

“It’s much more than recruitment,” Bethune said. “It’s about attraction.”

The city is also receiving preliminary results from a classification and compensation study commissioned of its own workforce, which is about 1,100 employees strong.

Early findings show the city is lagging behind the local job market in terms of pay.

“We’re not at a competitive level in many of the positions that the city offers,” Spokesperson Mark Kruea said. “The market has moved. We need to be competitive in order to keep and hire the best people.”

The study suggests the city increase pay for city employees by 7.5%, which would cost the city an estimated additional $3.5 million each year.

“We’re definitely a growing community, but the growth doesn’t necessarily pay for the increased services for it,” Kruea said.

The pay increase is up to city staff to present in the budget and for city council to ultimately approve. One way to pay for the increased cost of services to a growing community is increased property taxes.

“There’s a possibility of a tax increase, too,” Kruea said.

Bethune said the rising cost of attracting and properly staffing public safety personnel is one catalyst behind potentially increasing taxes but added council will look for alternative sources of funding.

“The goal is never to raise taxes,” Bethune said. “The goal is to look at other funding mechanisms to use to pay for these increases in personnel.”

The City of Myrtle Beach is not alone in needing to fill governmental positions. Horry County has close to a dozen infrastructure and regulation openings, more openings than usual within the sheriff’s office on top of always looking to hire at the police department.

Horry County police said it is hiring to fill positions for an upcoming new precinct in Carolina Forest, with anywhere between 40 and 50 officers staffing the new precinct.

Sergeant David Langlais with HCPD said Horry County will see increasing staff for the foreseeable future to accommodate for the county’s growth.

“The county is obviously growing,” Langlais said. “People from all over the place–especially from the Northeast from what I’ve seen. The county’s obviously growing, developing. There’s not just going to be a need for increases in the police department but all departments in the county.”