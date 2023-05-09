MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday approved a new J-1 student housing complex.

About 3,500 J-1 Visa students come to Myrtle Beach each year to work. The international students represent 4% of the workforce in the city. Over the years, city leaders had grown concerned over the students’ housing conditions.

“Our businesses rely on the students, and historically these students have lived in not good conditions here,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said in April. “Very unhealthy, unsanitary, unsafe conditions. We want them to have the best experience they can possibly have working and living in our community.”

The multi-unit dormitory-style residence hall, located at the corner of Robert Grissom Parkway and Mr. Joe White Avenue, would be able to house 600 students and would have amenities including a shuttle bus, outdoor recreational fields, laundry service and 24-hour security.

Some residents in the area previously told News13 they weren’t in favor of the housing, and wanted to see more done for residents in the area.

“You’ve got a homeless center there,” one resident said. “You’ve got drug dealers there that nobody seems to be taking care of the problem. Residents want help fixing up their homes.”

City leaders said the city wouldn’t be paying for the development.

* * * Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.