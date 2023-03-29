The Myrtle Beach coastline, as pictured during the day.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday voted to allow the city manager to amend current water and safety agreements to split water safety and beach concession functions.

Under the amended agreements, which impact companies including Lack’s Beach Service and John’s Beach Service, lifeguards will no longer be involved in beach concessions during the hours lifeguards are required to be staffed.

Employees renting out equipment are not allowed to perform water safety functions while on duty, and may only perform those functions outside of their hours if they’re properly trained to render aid and are assisting a lifeguard.

Each franchisee will operate between April 15 and Sept. 30 of each year.

Lifeguards will also now be staffed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. instead of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Two-man emergency response teams for each franchisee will patrol their territories from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to the amended agreement.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department recently designated an additional three full-time employees to its water rescue team.

Horry County is considering similar changes for its own beaches that are unincorporated.

A Maryland family was awarded more than $20 million in August after arguing in court that Lack’s Beach Service lifeguards were more focused on renting umbrellas than they were public safety.

Lack’s Beach Service had asked a judge to reduce the amount awarded to the family from $20 million to $300,000. A judge denied that request in December.