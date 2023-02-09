SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities in Savannah are looking for the driver of a Ford 150 pickup that hit a Myrtle Beach couple on Monday and then fled, police said.

Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, were taken to the hospital after the crash, which police said happened at about 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty and Montgomery streets in downtown Savannah.

Barbara Curry suffered serious injuries and remained in the hospital Wednesday afternoon, police said. Thomas Curry has been released.

Police said the Currys were crossing the intersection of Liberty Street on Montgomery Street when they were hit by a gray Ford F-150, which briefly stopped before driving away. It was was last seen getting onto Highway 16 from Louisville Road and should have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 912-525-2474 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.