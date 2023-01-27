MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach is experiencing technical issues with its residential parking decal registration portal, the city announced in a Facebook post Friday.

The city said a third-party contractor is aware and working to restore service.

In the meantime, the city said residents can submit decal requests in-person at the Reef Parking Office in the Pavilion Parking Garage at 914 N. Kings Highway.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the post. The city said customers who have not had a parking decal in the past will need to register in person.