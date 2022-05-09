MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance team has proposed a plan to improve Downtown Myrtle Beach and attract people to live here permanently.

The non-profit organization proposed to create the Downtown Municipal Improvement District. This would cover almost 700 acres of land, from 21st Avenue North to 12th Avenue South.

The CEO of Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance said this district would help make downtown a place to go for locals and tourists. The goal is have Downtown Myrtle Beach a central area anybody along the Grand Strand can connect in.

“The heart and soul of any city of any region is usually it’s downtown.” Amy Barrett said. “That’s what we’re really trying to build, a way of thinking of downtown as everyone’s neighborhood, wherever you live in the Grand Strand we hope you find something to love about Myrtle Beach.”

Barrett said this will be a long process. The first step is having it approved by the City Council. That meeting will be held Tuesday.