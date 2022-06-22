MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance is proposing the creation of a Municipal Improvement District (MID) in downtown Myrtle Beach.

If the proposal is approved, businesses in that district would see a tax increase of 10 mills, or one percent of their assessed value. That money would then be funneled back into that district to fund services and revitalization efforts.

More than 3,600 properties fall inside that district, not including houses of worship or government buildings.

If passed, the district would be projected to generate about $600,000 in revenue during the 2023 fiscal year.