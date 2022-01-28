Myrtle Beach drug arrest leads to armed robbery charge stemming from prostitution arrangement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested by Myrtle Beach police Thursday after a drug search that also led to armed robbery and kidnapping charges for an incident in November, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Nicholas Daniel Benson, 26, was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and several drug charges, according to online booking records.

Police searched an undisclosed location in Myrtle Beach Thursday and found nearly 32 grams of suspected meth and two guns, according to warrants. Officers found a 9mm pistol that was reported as stolen under a cushion in a living room couch. They also found a 7.62 caliber rifle.

Benson was also served warrants for an incident Nov. 23, 2021, that stemmed from a prostitution arrangement.

During the incident, Benson allegedly showed a gun to a victim to prevent them from leaving after he confronted two women about missing money.

In 2019, Benson was one of two people arrested after he and another man were accused of holding someone hostage and shooting them with a BB gun.