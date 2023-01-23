MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Restaurant Week might have officially ended in South Carolina but the Hook and Barrel restaurant in Myrtle Beach is taking the annual celebration to a new level.

Hook and Barrel and its sister restaurant, Croissants, are stretching it throughout the rest of January.

Cory Richardson, beverage director and front-of-house manager, said they extend the week because of how great it is for business.

“This time of year would technically be considered an off-season for Myrtle Beach,” Richardson said. “Restaurant Week just pumps those numbers up to summertime levels.”

It all starts with a little enticement. During Restaurant Week, local eateries offer meals and drinks at a reduced price. The deals allow people to give new foods and places a try.

“Really, the idea there is we want to entice people that wouldn’t normally try our restaurant to come in, give us a shot, really taste that local cuisine that we’re so proud of,” Richardson said.

Hook and Barrel is truly a locally-bred spot. The restaurant prides itself on being South Carolina born and raised.

“We bring in seafood almost on a daily basis, fresh off of day boats from North Carolina, South Carolina, and we have a partnership with a farm out in Conway that grows all of our local lettuces,” Richardson said. “We just pride ourselves on growing local, selling local and supporting local businesses as well.”

The menu at Hook and Barrel is vast. If diners are looking for a perfectly cooked steak, a bubbly cocktail or their staple bourbon-glazed bacon, it is hard to go wrong with anything on the menu. Richardson said the business keeps growing every day.

“We have seen growth on a year-to-year basis as well as a week-to-week, quarter-to-quarter basis,” Richardson said. “We see growth almost on a nightly basis.”