MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A paraprofessional at Myrtle Beach Elementary School was arrested Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to children after an alleged incident in March, according to an Horry County Schools spokesperson.

Georgia Branch, 68, was booked into the Myrtle Beach Jail on Thursday, online records showed.

The spokesperson said Branch has been on administrative leave with pay since March 27 because of the incident and will remain on leave until further notice.

News13 has reached out to Myrtle Beach police for more information but has not heard back.

