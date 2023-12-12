MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council met Tuesday morning, with one of the biggest topics of discussion being the 2023-2024 municipal budget ordinance.

Starting next year, Myrtle Beach employees, police officers, firefighters and paramedics will see a salary increase.

The compensation proposal given showed a pay increase of $7,500 annually for police, $7,000 for firefighters and paramedics, and $5,000 annually for all other city employees.

The 2024 fiscal year budget amendment showed $105,000 is allocated to create two new positions in the I.T. department.

Councilman Phil Render showed his appreciation for city employees, saying “our employees are us, we are them. We should compensate them.”

Police Chief Amy Prock also promoted the expected benefits of the salary increase.

“I’m definitely excited about the compensation program that they are increasing that will bring our pray over $60,000,” she said. “This will definitely help with our retention, our recruiting, as well as a continued focus on just being able to get more officers here to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.”

The salary increase goes into effect on Jan. 1.