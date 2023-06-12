MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 2023 Carolina Country Music Fest is in the books, and the city of Myrtle Beach is again basking in its success.

Roughly 35,000 people crowded into the festival area on Ocean Boulevard for each day of the four-day event, but the city also benefited from the beginning of the tourist season, an archery competition at the convention center and other events going on over the weekend.

In the days before the festival started, officials said hotels were booked up to about 78%. That was 3% higher than CCMF weekend a year ago. Last year, the economic impact of the CCMF weekend was more than $20 million, and officials said they expect that number to be even higher this year.

The city uses the Memorial Day weekend to kickstart the summer tourist season, and the two weeks between Memorial Day and CCMF weekend are some of the busiest of the year.

Now, that they’re over, the city gets a chance to breathe.

“Believe it or not, it actually is our quiet time,” said Meredith Denari, the city’s assistant director of public information. “All of our employees work super hard beginning in May. This is our bread and butter, so to speak. Our police department, our fire department, our parks and recreation crews, our public works crews, and any city employee, in general, is working. Major, major time this time of year to make sure that everything is in order.”

Meanwhile, as soon as the festival ended Sunday night, city crews shifted their focus to cleaning up the mess and getting the festival area back to normal as quickly as possible. The city’s parks and recreation team worked all weekend and well into Monday.

“They’ll be there 24/7 until late in the afternoon on Monday for anything that anybody needs, whether it’s barricades, clean up, keeping the grounds clean for the next day,” Denari said. “We really live by the motto of the city of Myrtle Beach first in service, in the fact that we really are first in service.”