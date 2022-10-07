MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach estimates that Hurricane Ian caused about $2.7 million in damage across the city.

The city estimates that private homes and businesses received about $1.7 million in damage, while city properties received about $1 million in damage. Some of the city property damaged include several dune walkovers, traffic signal cabinets, and sewer pump stations.

The estimates don’t include damage to the beach, according to the city. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is evaluating beach damage.

City Council on Tuesday will consider waiving building permit fees for Ian-related damage, according to the city.

Residents are encouraged to fix damage immediately, unless told not to by an insurance company, and to document all damage before making repairs.

The city said the dollar amounts could change as more damage is discovered or reported.

The City of North Myrtle Beach earlier in the week estimated their damage at $13.1 million, not including beach or dune damage. North Myrtle Beach’s damage was primarily in the Cherry Grove area.