MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach is looking to create a “municipal improvement district” downtown, according to information presented to the city council during a budget retreat Thursday.

The district would be a continuation of efforts targeted at the downtown area, according to Amy Barrett, the president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance.

The improvement district would aim to “preserve property values, prevent deterioration of urban areas, and preserve the tax base of the municipality,” according to information presented at the meeting. It hopes to encourage private and public development within the area.

The plan would use a team of ambassadors to remove litter and graffiti, maintain the landscape and streetscape and act as community safety resources, according to the presentation. There would also be events to get the community to support and spend time downtown, with a focus on vacant or underused spaces.

The area would run from the Atlantic Ocean to the southeast, 11th Avenue South to the Southwest, 21st Avenue North to the northwest, and different streets — including the northwest side of North Kings Highway between 21st Avenue North and 16th Avenue North, and properties along the northwest side of South Kings Highway between 5th Avenue South and 12th Avenue South.

A timeline for the plan includes distributing final drafts of the improvement plan on March 7, holding a public hearing on April 26, having a second hearing on the ordinance on May 10 and then, if passed, making the ordinance effective on May 19. An assessment roll would be published on May 11.