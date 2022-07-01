MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Now that shooting off fireworks is allowed on private property in Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach Fire Department is expecting to see a busy weekend.

Last year, the days of Fourth of July weekend were the busiest days of the year for the fire department.

“We’re expecting to see more firework usage in the city this year,” Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Evans said.

When MBFD gets a firework call, they are typically seeing the same things.

“We tend to see a lot of brush fires and dune fires,” Evans said. “Sometimes [people] throw [fireworks] away into a trash can and they’re still burning, so we see trash can or dumpster fires as well.”

More often than not, it is not the firework user who is calling the fire department.

“Usually it’s a bystander,” Evans said. “There are always people that are paying attention to what’s going on or in the neighborhood. They see smoke, they see fire, somebody calls it in.”

He said the people responsible usually leave the area.

“Typically most people don’t stand around,” Evans said. “Especially if they know they’re culpable.”

The city is brimming with professional firework shows this year, and Evans said that attending one of these is the best option.

“[Fireworks] can be very dangerous,” Evans said. “We encourage people to go to these professional shows that are gonna be all around the beach and in the area.”

Evans said anyone planning to shoot off their own fireworks should be prepared for an emergency.

“If you’re gonna use them make sure you have water nearby,” Evans said. “If you know where [a fire] is going on, give us a call ahead of time or as quickly as possible so that we can get there and help with that situation.”