MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department honored their own on Sunday at the Rhonda Brown Memorial Golf Tournament.

Rhonda Brown died nearly 12 years ago from breast cancer. Authorities have kept her memory alive with the annual tournament.

Brown was the beloved administrative assistant for many years at MBFD.

“Second mother to a lot of us, and so in her honor we do this every year to help other people who are going through the same thing,” Capt. Jonathan Evans said.

Stephanie Marlowe, Brown’s daughter, shared how special it is that they have continued the golf tournament every year.

Marlowe’s eyes filled with tears as she spoke about her mother and how loved she was by everyone who knew her.

Each year, the money raised through the tournament goes directly to a family battling breast cancer or a charity that will help someone else.

Monica Green was chosen last year and talked about how much it helped not just her, but her family.

“It means the world. It takes the added pressure off, you know, that it’s there. And it’s great knowing that we can help someone else because it’s not easy and it’s a lifelong journey,” Green said. “It’s always constant follow-up appointments, everyone is always worrying but it’s nice to know you have the whole community around you to help you and be there when you need them.”

15 teams signed up to play and there were 16 sponsors this year.

One of those sponsors, Paul Crutchfield, the director of victim services for 1-800-BOARDUP, personally knew Brown and loves attending the event each year.

“Great cause. Absolutely a great cause,” Crutchfield said. “Wanting to support our men and women of Myrtle Beach Fire [Department] and couldn’t pick better people.”

Evans said he was happy with the turnout this year but hopes to grow more and more each year and continue to keep Brown’s memory alive.

“She was an awesome woman. I mean again, she did everything for us,” Evans said. “Anytime you needed something, you go to Rhonda, she got it done for you. Amazing woman, we still miss her today.”