MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department hosted its second orientation meeting for the junior firefighter program — and it’s free.

The program is for ages 16-18 who may be interested in fire service as a career. Those who apply and are accepted will get to participate in a ride-along with the stations and firefighters, experience training and assist in community outreach events throughout the year.

Fire Capt. Jonathan Evans says there was a great turnout last year, and two of the participants were hired right out of high school.

“We’re hoping this grows and we partner with the schools a little bit more and make this something more of a school program,” he said. “But at this point, it’s more of an extracurricular, coming on the weekends or after school and doing these ride-alongs, doing these trainings and that also shows that there’s some passion and some desire to do this career.”

Evans said the program will help keep local talent in Myrtle Beach.