MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A large salary increase comes in with the new year after Myrtle Beach City Council approved a $4.9 million budget adjustment.

It was approved on first reading in November. Since then, they approved second and final reading. City workers — full or part-time, received their first 2024 paycheck last weekend.

City council says after reviewing comparable cities and counties, Myrtle Beach’s compensation was at or below market rates.

Capt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Department says the new adjustment allows the fire service and police to be competitive and one of the top paid in the state. He says they were given another $5,000 across the board, making the new minimum starting salary for firefighters more than $50,000.

Evans says the department currently has around 180 people but they’re hoping to recruit more.

“I mean, pay isn’t the only reason you get into the fire service… if it is, then you’re doing it for the wrong reasons,” he said. “I always say you can teach somebody to be a firefighter, but you can’t teach heart and passion so hopefully this helps entice, but at the end of the day, we hope to get better employee that want to work and be a part of the community and understand that it’s more than just the paycheck.”

Evans said there’s a lot of benefits for working with the city, including dental, health, and vision insurance. He says there’s a pay bonus for those who can speak a second language and those with a higher degree will also be paid more.