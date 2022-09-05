MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Summer holidays like Labor Day mean the Myrtle Beach Fire Department is preparing for what could be a busy day as people hit the grills.

According to the National Fire Protection Agency, more than 10,000 homes are affected by grill fires every year. Almost all of them happen in the summer months.

Captain Jonathan Evans said the Grand Strand’s climate extends the time period in which grill fires are most likely to occur.

“Obviously throughout the year, people are gonna be using their grills,” Evans said. “Depending on where they live, you can use them longer into the year or earlier in the year than others. So, us being in a warmer place, [grill fires] tend to happen more.”

When MBFD receives a grill fire call and they arrive at the scene, they are usually seeing similar things.

“One of the big mistakes people make is leaving the grill right next to the house,” Evans said. “They don’t think about the radiant heat that comes off the grill…it can cause an issue and go up the siding of the house.”

Another common cause is not cleaning thoroughly.

“It could be that the grill is dirty and that there’s a lot of grease that kind of helped it flare up,” Evans said.

He said being impatient with clean up can also be dangerous.

“If you’re using a charcoal grill, make sure that the coals have cooled down enough before you throw them into a trash can,” Evans said. “We see that from time to time where it’s been thrown into a trash can or a dumpster and it catches whatever’s inside there on fire.”

There are ways to avoid having Evans and his team show up at a Labor Day cookout uninvited.

“We wanna try to educate people on how to grill safely,” Evans said. “The main thing being that anytime you’re cooking is just paying attention to what you’re doing.”

He said checking everything before lighting up is key.

“Put some soapy water along the hose around the connection [of your propane tank,] Evans said. “If you see anything bubbling, that means that it’s not a tight connection or there could be a leak somewhere.”

Shutting down properly is just as important.

“Make sure that you turn the grill itself off first and then the propane tank,” Evans said. “That way there’s not gas that’s trapped in the lines.”

He said it really all boils down to using common sense and being aware.

“If you’re drinking, make sure you’re not grilling as well, because that’s also a human factor that we can adjust,” Evans said. “Drink responsibly, but also grill responsibly.”