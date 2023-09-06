MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Construction is set to begin for the new Myrtle Beach Fire station three soon after more than a year of planning.

The new station will be located on the same property, adjacent to the current station three.

Construction will begin in two months, but the idea has been talked about for several years.

Capt. Jonathan Evans said the current fire station three has served its purpose, but it’s time for a change. The current station three will continue to be home to the department’s training academy as well as administration offices.

No timeline is currently set for completion, but they are hoping to use it within the next two years.

Evans said this is something the department has been missing.

“This will help us get out of this older Air Force building that we’ve been using, which has been great for the time being, but it’s just, this building was not made for us,” Evans said. “It’s a little too small for what we need. So, we’re looking to expand and use this as a growth opportunity for the city as we continue to grow with more people coming.”

Station three is the second-busiest station in the city, and there has been tremendous growth over the years on the south end.

Evans said the department is looking forward to having more space.

“I think anytime you have that kind of change and ‘oh, we’re going to have some more space’ and you know, we can actually plan for the things we need versus, ‘well, we’ll make this work for the time being,'” he said. “I think it is a fantastic thing that we’re looking forward to having.”

As Myrtle Beach prepares for its new facility, Horry County Fire Rescue has broken ground on three new fire stations as well. All three of those stations are expected to open next year.