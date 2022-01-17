Myrtle Beach Fire Department urges residents to take precaution when using space heaters

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Local fire departments are raising awareness when it comes to the use of space heaters. This comes after one was determined to be the cause of the deadly Bronx apartment fire in New York.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department took to Facebook to tell residents to take precautions when using space heaters during the winter weather.

“People start using space heaters, which are great, but unfortunately, they don’t use them as safely as they should,” Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires.

In 2021, South Carolina State Fire reported 96 deadly fires and 102 deaths, with eight of them caused by heating.

“If you get up and you toss your blanket to the side, you don’t realize that maybe it lays on top of it, and it just keeps heating and heating, I mean, that’s potential,” Evans said.

Following the deadly Bronx apartment fire that killed 17 people, an electric space heater was determined to be the cause.

“If you’re going to get a space heater, then make sure it is one that has a safety mechanism that if it does fall over, it’ll turn off or have some of those things built in so that you have less of an issue of it causing a fire,” he said.

Evans said one of the most important things to remember is to keep space heaters three feet away from any flammable objects.

“Having that safe barrier around them when you are using them so that something doesn’t accidentally catch on fire or a piece of clothing or a blanket or something doesn’t fall on top and cause a fire,” he said.