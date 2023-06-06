MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Technology is continuing to play a key role in the Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s efforts to keep people safe during the upcoming Carolina Country Music Fest and other emergencies along the Grand Strand.

The department has a fleet of three drones that it can deploy thanks to a grant from the Myrtle Beach Rotary Club in 2019. Having drones available means that first responders can have eyes in the sky when emergencies happen.

MBFD Capt. Jonathan Evans said the drones have already been a big help with everything from ocean rescues to fires. Now, they’ll be put to the test again during CCMF, which kicks off Thursday and continues through Sunday night.

“CCMF we use it more for planning,” Evans said. “We can plot out the entire plan. Once they get everything set up out there, we can get a good aerial shot of where everything is, print that out, and now all of our people have a map of where things are because every year it’s a little different where this stage is where that stage is.”

MBFD used the drones at CCMF a year ago to create a map of the festival grounds. It’s an enormous benefit for first responders, he said. The drone team will be back out on Wednesday and Thursday mapping this year’s festival grounds.

“We treat CCMF like it could be an incident,” he said. “We, think of what’s the worst thing [that] can happen. [We] wanna make sure our guys are planned, know where the plan is, know where to go, and part of that is knowing what we’re looking at from the top.”

During 2022, Evans said MBFD used the drones for 31 emergency flights, including seven during CCMF. They were also deployed at structure fires and six ocean rescues.

“In the middle of an emergency, in the middle of the night when it’s packed, and when somebody says, go to this tent, we know where that’s at,” Evans said.

The department has 20 authorized pilots who fly the drones, which are equipped with thermal sensors, a speaker system and high-quality cameras.

“Pretty much anytime we think we could use it for something, we throw it in the air,” Evans said. “Worst case, we bring it back down. But we’d rather have it there up ready to go so we can have that eye in the sky that’s gonna help us.”