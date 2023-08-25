MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Grand Strand heroes will tee it up this weekend to help people who are fighting breast cancer as the Myrtle Beach Fire Department hosts its annual Rhonda Brown Memorial Golf Tournament.

Brown, an administrative assistant at the fire department, was more than just a colleague to Myrtle Beach firefighters. Breast cancer took her life nearly 12 years ago.

“She was a very special woman,” Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jonathan Evans said.

The tournament to support breast cancer awareness is the department’s way of honoring her memory. Evans described Brown as a second mother who was already there for her fire family.

“If you had a problem, you came and talked to Rhonda and she would get it fixed for you,” Evans said.

Evans said the event typically raises between $4,000 and $8,000 and that all of the proceeds to go people who are battling breast cancer.

“It usually kind of hits pretty close to home,” Evans said. “We hope these individuals get better. If we can help them with their finances, then that’s what we want to do.”

The family-friendly event will take place at Top Golf in Myrtle Beach.

“It’s open to everybody because you don’t have to be an avid golfer,” Evans said. You are out of the heat, you can bring the family, and bring them to breakfast even if they are not playing. We really wanted to make it a family event versus your typical golf tournament.”

The tournament will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, and there are still spots open. Teams can even join on the day of the event, Evans said.

Anyone who wants to participate or needs information about how to donate can email jwevans@citymyrtlebeach.com.