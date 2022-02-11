Myrtle Beach flower shops prepare for Valentine’s Day rush

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several floral shops in the Myrtle Beach area are preparing for Valentine’s Day — the busiest day of the year.

India Rogers, owner of Flowers by Richard, said the coolers are fully-stocked and 60% to 75% of them are already sold.

“We have vendors that we deal with and they’re on standby,” Rogers said. “They’re waiting for India to pick up that phone and say ‘Yeah, we’re gonna need some more.’ As a matter of fact, we had a shipment come in today because we were running out of things that I though were OK. I over ordered and we still ran out.”

Even though they’re prepared, Rogers encourages people to plan ahead and order now.

“They always wait until the last minute and then we get bombarded with orders,” she said. “I mean we have a cooler full of orders now but this is nothing compared to what’s coming.”

At King’s Florist, a sign outside warns customers to order early.

“It’s hectic,” Manager Chris Kings said. “We’re limited on cooler space, our resources, so it gets busy. We go from doing 20 to 30 orders a day to 200.”

Kings said business has been affected by the nationwide flower shortage.

“It’s harder to get stuff and things, definitely more expensive than they have been in years past,” Kings said.

Rogers said Flowers by Richard hasn’t been affected by the shortage, but said business will be busy.

“Who says Sunday is the day you rest?” she said. “We don’t rest, not on Sunday. Sunday we’re gonna be out delivering.”