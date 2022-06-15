MYRTLE BEACH S.C. — Myrtle Beach city leaders have proposed several ways to bring the city fireworks laws up to state standards.

A proposed amended ordinance approved on first reading by the city council on Tuesday would make it unlawful for a person younger than 18 to use fireworks unless they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The ordinance would still continue to prohibit fireworks on the beaches, streets, public parks, and other public properties at all times. It would also make it unlawful to throw fireworks at any person, place, or thing and ignite them inside vehicles.

Violators would be subject to a civil fine of $250 dollars the first time and $500 dollars thereafter.

Exceptions could be made to allow fireworks for July 4th or New Year’s Eve or other special occasions, City Manager Fox Simons said.

“We had to make this change to comply with state law, and this is the most strict form we could do while keeping the regulation that we had in place.”