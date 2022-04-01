MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Foodies rejoice! After two years, the 2022 Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival returns this weekend.

It starts Friday at 5 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The entire event takes place at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place at 812 North Ocean Boulevard in downtown Myrtle Beach.

In previous years, about 15,000 people have attended the weekend event.

The event will include 53 food trucks and vendors, and 19 craft vendors and artisans there. There is live music and activities for children each day as well.

Food options range from sweets and desserts to barbeque and seafood. The trucks are from all over the Carolinas, and as far away as Maryland.

“We’re going to have a nice assortment of local as well as regional foods that people will be bringing — some new things to try as well as the old favorites.” Henry Bresadola, the events manager for N.S. Promos, said.

This is the first year N.S. Promos is hosting the event. This is also the first year the event is sponsored by the Asheville-based Wicked Weed Brewing. Organizers said they hope the event will be a nice way to kick off the spring season in downtown Myrtle.

A full list of trucks, music performances and vendors is available here.