MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach gas prices are down about 12 cents over the last week, but up since last month, according to GasBuddy data.

On Monday morning, the average price of gas in Myrtle Beach was $3.33 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. While that’s down 11.5 cents from last week’s average, it’s 16.9 cents higher than a month ago.

Prices are down 44.1 cents compared to last year, according to GasBuddy.

The South Carolina average Monday morning was $3.29 per gallon, down 7.7 cents from last week, according to the data, but up 17.4 cents compared to last month.

“For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline,” Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement. “While any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that barring such, we may have seen our high water mark for the national average for the summer. Typically, gas prices peak between May and June, and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average.”

De Haan added that prices could spike late in the summer if there are any major hurricanes, but “it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising.”