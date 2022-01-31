Myrtle Beach gas prices up another 3¢ last week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gas prices in Myrtle Beach were up another 3.2¢ last week — a greater increase than what was seen nationally, according to a GasBuddy analysis of 197 stations in the city.

The average cost for a gallon of gas sits at $3.04, up 5.3¢ from a month ago, according to GasBuddy. Prices are up 86¢ per gallon since last year.

The cheapest gas in Myrtle Beach Sunday was $2.89 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.24 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. The lowest price in South Carolina was $2.49 per gallon.

“The price of oil pushed into territory unseen in over seven years as WTI crude hit $88 per barrel, which continues to drag gasoline prices higher,” Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a news release.

De Haan said due to concerns over “geopolitical tensions” and the crude oil supply, prices are expected to continue to climb.

“The only factor keeping gas prices from rising more substantially is that gasoline demand remains low as winter storms keep motorists closer to home,” De Haan said. “Once the weather starts to turn and warm gradually, we’ll lose the only restraint to larger price increases.”

Historical gas prices in Myrtle Beach for Jan. 31, according to GasBuddy:

2021: $2.18/gallon

2020: $2.15/gallon

2019: $1.91/gallon

2018: $2.35/gallon

2017: $2.01/gallon

2016: $1.60/gallon

2015: $1.90/gallon

2014: $3.06/gallon

2013: $3.19/gallon

2012: $3.34/gallon

The national average of gasoline was up 2.9¢ per gallon over the last week, according to GasBuddy. It’s up 6.8¢ per gallon in the last month and 92.8¢ higher than a year ago.