MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach received a low-interest $4.7 million loan to upgrade its sewer system to protect it during power outages from hurricanes or other events.

The money will be used to install standby diesel-powered pumps at 16 sewer lift stations “to prevent overflows and spills in the event of a power outage from a hurricane or other cause,” according to the city.

The project is financed by the Clean Water State Revolving Fund administered by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the SC Rural Infrastructure Authority, the city said.

The program uses joint funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state.