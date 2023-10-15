MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 32nd Annual Myrtle Beach Greek Festival ended on Sunday.

Despite the rain and brief interruptions from the weather, the event was still a success, offering a lively environment to celebrate Greek culture.

Vice president of the parish council, Dean Morris, said each day there was about 5,000 people on the grounds enjoying all 18 vendors, live music and traditional Greek food and drinks.

“I’ve noticed that a lot of people like the grape leaves,” he said. “Many, many people like the gyros — that line stays busy, chicken and lamb gyros. The souvalki is popular and the pastries is the most popular.”

Sunday was the final day of the 4-day event, ending at 7 p.m. in the parking lot of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Myrtle Beach.