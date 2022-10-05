MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Gutters is used to having a booked schedule, but the aftermath of Hurricane Ian has proved to be a different kind of busy.

“It is overwhelming, but we’re not going to just put a band-aid on somebody’s property,” Van Melder, owner of Coastal Gutters said. “We wanna make sure it’s done properly and give ’em good service throughout the years.”

Since Saturday, Melder said he has received an influx of calls.

“It is overwhelming because we take our time and do it right,” Melder said.

As he goes from job to job, he said he is noticing the same types of issues.

“When we have heavy downpours, a lot of times it will tear the gutters off the house with the high winds and all the debris and weight of the water that is in them,” Melder said. “There are issues with damaged gutters, gutters overflowing, clogged up, wanting gutters cleaned and replaced.”

Melder said he works on a first-come, first-serve basis. That means that there were already clients in line that had requested him pre-hurricane. He said he is thankful that customers are not getting too impatient.

“People want it done right now or yesterday,” Melder said. “But a lot of customers are being patient.”

Melder said after a storm people are vulnerable and are easily susceptible to scams.

“I don’t recommend fly-by-night people coming in and trying to take advantage of you,” Melder said. “Use the reputable gutter company to do the work for you and just maintain your gutters.”

Melder said maintenance is key.

“It’s just like changing oil in your car, changing the filters for your air conditioning,” Melder said. “Maintain your gutters, and they will work properly.”