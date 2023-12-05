MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A gymnastics coach in Myrtle Beach is suspended and under investigation by the U.S. Center for SafeSport for “allegations of misconduct,” according to USAGym’s website.

Christopher Mula, the owner and coach of Beach Team Gymnastics, was suspended on Oct. 20. Details about the specific misconduct were not immediately available.

Among several other restrictions, Mula is not allowed any contact with USA Gymnastics-sanctioned events, according to the website. He is also not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Center for SafeSport released the following statement to News13.

“The Center does not comment on individual matters to protect the integrity of our investigative process. The Center’s Centralized Disciplinary Database (CDD) is the first of its kind public resource that lists individuals who are either subject to certain temporary restrictions pending investigation by the Center or are subject to certain sanctions after an investigation found them in violation of the SafeSport Code: U.S Center for SafeSport – Centralized Disciplinary Database (uscenterforsafesport.org) The CDD lists the only public information the Center shares about cases.“

