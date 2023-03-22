MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Dylan McClain, a senior at Myrtle Beach High School, has been a part of JROTC since eighth grade. During that time, he has become one of the best air rifle shooters in the country.

After placing first in the Area 6 air rifle competition for North and South Carolina, he is headed to Ohio to compete in the Air Rifle National Championship, where only the best high school shooters are invited.

“I really wasn’t expecting it at first,” McClain said. “I was really going up there just to get the experience and things like that. Not entirely trying to place, but trying to do my best and see what happened, so it ended up going well for me.”

Shooting an air rifle requires a steady hand, a calm mind and a lot of precision. McClain said the target is about the size of a pin. That is where James Dalgarn, naval science instructor at Myrtle Beach High School, comes in, teaching the tricks of the trade.

“We kind of teach them that we want to breathe, we want to relax, we want to aim, we wanna stop all things, and then we wanna squeeze the trigger and only squeeze that trigger finger,” Dalgarn said. “Realize and understand if you apply those things, you’ll become a Dylan McClain.”

It seems easy enough, but McClain’s hard work and dedication have put him on par with some of the best of the best.

“He knows it better than I do,” Dalgarn said. “He shoots well above my abilities and that’s for sure.”

McClain said he is ready for the competition.

“I feel pretty good,” he said. “I think I have a chance of doing well against the other schools and individuals and things like that.”

“I’m very proud of him,” Dalgarn said. “I’m elated. We’re extremely proud here at Myrtle Beach High School.”

Dalgarn expects that McClain will have a successful weekend and career, but championship winner or not, McClain said he is grateful for all JROTC has taught him.

“We’re all like a big family,” McClain said. “No matter if you’re a freshman or a senior, everybody usually tends to treat you with respect and how they wanna be treated.”

After graduation, McClain will finish his training in the Army National Guard as a combat medic. After that, he hopes to get his degree in criminal justice and join the FBI.