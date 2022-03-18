MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach High School Navy JROTC team has qualified for the national competition.

The competition is set for April 1 and April 2 in Pensacola, Florida.

“It feels great, and it feels amazing knowing that we worked hard ever since the beginning of this school year, every practice,” said Deyby Garcia, a JROTC student at Myrtle Beach High School. “We made every practice count, you know, and it’s kind of a great feeling, especially for the lower classmen, especially with COVID too. Our district has allowed us to go out and travel again, so it’s a great feeling.”

Only 24 out of 650 teams across the country qualify for the competition. This is the team’s third time qualifying.

The team is looking to raise between $25,000 and $28,000 to go compete in the competition. To donate, send a check made payable to Myrtle Beach Navy JROTC Booster Club (Federal Employer ID: 45-3357569) and mail it to PO Box 893, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578 or 3302 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

Donations can also be made online.

Donations are tax deductible.