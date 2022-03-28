MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new mural representing the history of Myrtle Beach will be painted on a building that overlooks Nance Park in Myrtle Beach.

The artists painting it are a part of the Leadership Grand Strand program sponsored by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. A drawing of the mural will be released at a later date.

Artists will paint teal, blue and green banners along the wall of the building. They will have 10 different designs, including the palm tree on the South Carolina state flag; a golf course; the Myrtle Beach Skywheel; people shag dancing under a beach umbrella; the Springmaid Pier; a woman holding a beach ball; Charlie’s Place; the Pavilion sign; the Swamp Fox wooden roller coaster with the Gay Dolphin shop on the front of the car; and the chamber’s logo.

“We’re expecting for this to just be even more of a gathering place on Nance Plaza than it’s already becoming, and, of course, this is going to help the launch of the arts and innovation district, and there is going to be lots of exciting things coming down there in the ninth avenue area.” Stacy Lyon, the project’s leader and a part of Beach Nest Designs.

Leadership Grand Strand is looking for donations to support the mural project.