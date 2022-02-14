Myrtle Beach hopes to cash in as thousands of student-athletes visit Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach is looking for volunteers as it prepares to host track meets that are expected to bring thousands of student-athletes from across the country to the Grand Strand.

The events will be at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium behind Myrtle Beach High School, and city officials hope they kick off a lucrative sports tourism season that’s comparable to years before the pandemic.

“We have two big collegiate events in March and a high school event in April, and we’re talking about thousands of student-athletes coming here,” Jeff Jacobs, the director of Spring Break Meets, said.

Jacobs said 63 colleges, representing 23 states plus Washington D.C. and Canada, are planning to come for the two March events. That’s more than 2,500 athletes.

The high school event in April is still early in registration, but the city projects it will attract more than 1,000 athletes from 40 to 50 schools.

“Not just compete in a meet but also train for the week,” Jacobs said. “So the average nightly stays for the colleges are four-and-a-half nights.”

Jacobs said that has a big impact on the local economy. Those benefits were limited the past two years, because of COVID-19.

In 2021, Jacobs said sports income did about half what it typically would in Myrtle Beach. He hopes that is closer to 100 percent this year.

“It’s looking really good,” Jacobs said. “Looking like a return to normal.”

The city needs help though making sure everything runs smoothly and is looking for volunteers to staff the meets.

Here are specific details on the events:

March 11-12 – Myrtle Beach Collegiate Challenge (collegiate track and field)

March 17-19 – Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational (collegiate track and field)

April 1-2 – Beach Run Invitational (high school track and field)

Click here for more information about how to volunteer.