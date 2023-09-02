MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach welcomed thousands at the fifth annual Waves of Praise Gospel Fest.

Gospel music lovers from all over have come together in downtown Myrtle Beach to sit back, relax, and enjoy the music.

More than 30 acts including Donnie McClurkin, Shirly Ceasar, and Luther Barners performed in the festival. People from all over brought their lawn chairs and sang songs along with the performers.

Everyone was welcomed as there was free admission and a variety of vendors. News13 spoke with Corey Barnes who attended the event and he said that he and his wife were here on vacation last year when the event was going on. They loved it so much they decided to come back.

“One of our gospel artists we follow and Donnie McClurkin,” Barnes said. “Which I think he’s here today. Donald Lawrence and a couple of others that we follow so we are really looking forward to today’s event and we’re excited about that.”

News13 also spoke with one of the longest standing vendors. Ahynna Jackson, owner of Ahynna’s Italian Ice, said she looks forward to this event each year as she always meets new people.

“This is my second year doing this,” she said. “Well second and third year doing this. It’s been a lot of blessings; I’ve been allowed to meet a lot of artists and be able to venture out more into the community.”

Waves of Praise Gospel fest has had a great turnout both Friday and Saturday and community members are already counting down the days until this time next year.