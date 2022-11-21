MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The holiday season is here and so are plenty of holiday activities, according to a news release from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Myrtle Beach is the place to be for families seeking an abundance of holiday happenings this year,” said Karen Riordan, with MBACC. “We have an extraordinary number of festive events, joyful performances and holiday shopping opportunities.”

The 2022 holiday season events to be hosted in Myrtle Beach include:

Dec. 10 – The 8th annual Santa Crawl and the Marshwalk Wonderland of Lights walk-through light experience in Murrells Inlet through the New Year

Dec. 17 – The Carolina Opry’s Christmas Special performs “The Christmas Show of the South” through this date

Dec. 19 – The Myrtle Beach Bowl, an ESPN post-season college football game

Dec. 23 – The 2nd annual Winter Wonderland at The Beach festival from Thursday to Sunday through this date

Dec. 27-30 – High school basketball invitational tournament, the Beach Ball Classic

Dec. 30 – The Great Christmas Light Show at the North Myrtle Beach and Sports Complex through this date

Dec. 30 – “Hot Jersey Nights Christmas Special” at Broadway Theater performed through this date

Dec. 31 – “The South’s Grandest Christmas Show” at Alabama Theater performed through this date

Dec. 31 – “Christmas at Pirate’s Voyage” special performed through this date

The Ripley’s Festival of Trees will also be held several times throughout the month of December at Ripley’s Aquarium, the release reads. Holiday workshops and breakfast with Santa events will also be held at the aquarium.

Those interested in finding even more holiday festivities can go to VisitMyrtleBeach.com.