MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Data shows that Myrtle Beach homes have risen in price and the area has increased in population.

The median list price for single-family homes in Myrtle Beach is $241,877, according to data. The housing market has been a sellers market but has shifted to more of a neutral market, meaning buyers have more room to negotiate.

“You’re going to have more buyers for the amount of homes that there is available to sell, giving the sellers a little bit of an advantage so they can set their price and know exactly what they want to get,” said Maria Nazario, with Bella Casa Broker By EXP.

She said this meant sellers have the upper hand, but buyers have more wiggle room than prior months.

“We still need inventory. We are still a little low compared to last year, so if you’re a seller, don’t be afraid to sell your house,” Nazario said. “You still can get a decent price than what you’re asking for it and from the buyer side you also have a little bit more leeway.”

According to Rocket Homes, in September, 66% of homes were sold under the initial asking price.

“Which is crazy compared to last year where everything was going over asking price, multiple offers, things like that, so you can see how the market is starting to steady out for sure,” Nazario said.

She said one reason it’s steadying out is because it’s off-season for realtors. The homes being built right now don’t factor into the data.

“Until they’re sold, they’re not really being accounted for,” Nazario said.

Growth is constant in Myrtle Beach.

“The market continues to fluctuate so we’re going to have lows, we’re going to have highs, especially in our area,” Nazario said. “We still have all of our tourists coming but the permanent resident population has continuously increased and steadied.”

Rocket Homes reports that homes sold for 16% more than they did in September of 2021. The median prices rose more than $33,000 in one year.