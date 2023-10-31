MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach International Airport has added more parking and plans to add even more, according to a spokesperson.

About 45 new cell phone lot parking spaces were added to MYR and opened on Friday, the spokesperson said. About 400 new long-term parking spaces were added and opened on Saturday.

The spokesperson, Ryan Betcher, also said MYR is planning for another parking lot just south of the terminal building. It would be another economy parking lot with about 1,200 new spaces.

They hope to start construction in spring 2024, according to Betcher. It should take about nine months to complete.

Once all of those spaces are added, the airport will have about 4,200 total parking spots for customers.