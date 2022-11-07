MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new furry friend was welcomed into the Pups Easing Travel Stress therapy dog program Monday morning at the Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to an announcement.

The P.E.T.S. program was launched ahead of the 2021 holiday season, according to a news release.

“This network of caring individuals with their special dogs help to share smiles and joy with people n a range of settings including nursing homes, schools, hospitals and more increasingly, airports,” the release reads.

Milo and his owner Wendy have joined the P.E.T.S. therapy dog team at MYR, according to the announcement.

Travelers can expect to see Milo in the coming weeks, the announcement reads.

“Keep an eye out for this fluffy boy,” MYR officials said in a statement.