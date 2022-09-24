MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — All parking facilities at Myrtle Beach International Airport are at full capacity this weekend, according to the airport’s Facebook page.

Passengers traveling through MYR this weekend are asked to arrive early, as overflow parking options may cause delays.

Signs are posted throughout MYR roadways that will direct passengers to overflow parking, the Facebook post reads.

The parking advisory was issued about three hours ago.