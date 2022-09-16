MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots were nearing capacity Friday afternoon, according to the airport.

Due to increase weekend travel, signs will be placed along the airport loop directing traffic to overflow parking, according to the airport.

Anyone traveling through MYR over the weekend is encouraged to arrive early to allow extra time for the additional parking options.

This is the second weekend in a row county officials posted that parking lots at the airport were at or near capacity.

Passengers can check the Myrtle Beach International Airport website for parking information. Passengers should always check with their airline for the latest flight information.